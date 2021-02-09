JP Nadda inaugurates BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in West Bengal

AMN

BJP National President J. P. Nadda has alleged that Mamata Banerjee-led State Government deprived the people of Bengal and failed miserably to keep the promises made to them. Mr. Nadda inaugurated BJP’s Parivartan Yatra today from Nabadwip of Nadia district. Criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress, Mr Nadda also mentioned that if BJP comes to power in the state, Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be implemented under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Before attending the rally and flagging off the Yatra, the BJP President visited the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu at Nabadwip.

Earlier this morning, Mr Nadda visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture at Malda district before joining over 2,500 farmers for lunch at Sahapur village.