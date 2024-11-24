JMM led I.N.D.I.A. bloc retains power in Jharkhand

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance retained power in Jharkhand.The same leadership is returning to power consecutively for the first time in Jharkhand’s history. This is also the JMM’s best electoral performance in the State.

Out of a total of 81 seats, ruling JMM has been victorious in 34 seats, while Congress won 16 seats. RJD bagged four seats. BJP got 21 seats, Others have won six seats.

The INDIA bloc comprises, JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janta Dal and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Prominent winning candidates include Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, JMM’s Basant Soren, Chief Minister’s wife and JMM candidate Kalpana Soren and Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren and Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi.

Among prominent candidates who lost the elections include, AJSU President Sudesh Mahto.

