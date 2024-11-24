The Indian Awaaz

JMM led I.N.D.I.A. bloc retains power in Jharkhand

Nov 24, 2024

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA alliance retained power in Jharkhand.The same leadership is returning to power consecutively for the first time in Jharkhand’s history. This is also the JMM’s best electoral performance in the State.

Out of a total of 81 seats, ruling JMM has been victorious in 34 seats, while Congress won 16 seats. RJD bagged four seats. BJP got 21 seats, Others have won six seats.

The INDIA bloc comprises, JMM, Congress, Rashtriya Janta Dal and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Prominent winning candidates include Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, JMM’s Basant Soren, Chief Minister’s wife and JMM candidate Kalpana Soren and Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Champai Soren and Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi.

Among prominent candidates who lost the elections include, AJSU President Sudesh Mahto.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured only 24 seats, which is less than its tally in the previous Assembly election. The JMM has won 34 seats, the Congress won 16 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation has won two seats.

