https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Oct 2022 07:23:28      انڈین آواز

J&K: Yasin Malik appears virtually in front of special TADA court in connection with killing of Air Force personnel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror financing case, yesterday appeared in a special TADA court in Jammu through video conferencing in connection with the 1990 killing of four Air Force personnel.

The special TADA court on September 21 had issued production warrants for Yasin Malik to ensure his physical presence before the court on October 19 in the 1990 IAF personnel attack case. However, the Tihar jail informed the court that Malik’s travel to Jammu was not possible. The court accepted the plea of CBI and fixed October 23 for the virtual production of Malik during the cross-examination of witness V K Sharma and issued the production warrant to the CBI for cross-examining witnesses in the case on October 23. Yasin Malik, 56, is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case. The special court in March 2020 framed charges against Yasin Malik and six others for their alleged involvement in the killing of four unarmed IAF personnel in Srinagar. Malik was charged by the CBI before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990. He also faces a case related to the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event in Cairo

AMN India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event at the In ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart