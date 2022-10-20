J&K: Yasin Malik appears virtually in front of special TADA court in connection with killing of Air Force personnel

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, Yasin Malik, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a terror financing case, yesterday appeared in a special TADA court in Jammu through video conferencing in connection with the 1990 killing of four Air Force personnel.

The special TADA court on September 21 had issued production warrants for Yasin Malik to ensure his physical presence before the court on October 19 in the 1990 IAF personnel attack case. However, the Tihar jail informed the court that Malik’s travel to Jammu was not possible. The court accepted the plea of CBI and fixed October 23 for the virtual production of Malik during the cross-examination of witness V K Sharma and issued the production warrant to the CBI for cross-examining witnesses in the case on October 23. Yasin Malik, 56, is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case. The special court in March 2020 framed charges against Yasin Malik and six others for their alleged involvement in the killing of four unarmed IAF personnel in Srinagar. Malik was charged by the CBI before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990. He also faces a case related to the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.