J&K: Two non-local labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

agencies / web desk

Two non-locals labourers were killed and one person was injured after terrorists fired upon them at Wanpoh area in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening.

According to police, the area has been cordoned off by the security forces and a massive manhunt was launched to nab the assailants. Details are awaited.

This comes just a day after two non-locals-a Street Vendor selling Gole Gappa in Eidgah area of Srinagar city and a Carpenter in Litter village in Pulwama district were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while condemning the civilian killings had yesterday said that the terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for killing of innocent civilians. He had urged the people to speak in one voice & join hands in the fight against terror.