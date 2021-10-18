Naval Commanders’ Conference to discuss future plans of Indian Navy

AMN / WEB DESK

The Navy’s top commanders will hold their biannual meeting tomorrow to discuss the force’s operational, logistical and material preparedness and future plans.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will address the Navy commanders, along with the chiefs of the Army and the Air Force on Monday.

The five days Naval Commanders’ Conference serve as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level.

The force has seen significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests, and its ships on mission-based deployments across the Indian Ocean region are poised for a swift response to any developing situation.

The CDS and the Army and Air Force chiefs will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the operational environment, and on avenues for augmenting Tri-Service synergy.

The Navy has focused on being Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive force and despite the COVID- 19 pandemic, continues to assiduously execute its mandate. Indian Navy ships have undertaken multiple COVID related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to Indian Ocean Region littoral nations and beyond as part of the Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR, Security and Growth for All in the Region.