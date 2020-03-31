J&K: Total Coronavirus patients rise to 55

AMN

J&K Government informed that six new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashmir division and contacts of previous positive cases, were reported today. With these fresh cases, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 55.

Out of 55 positive cases, 51 are Active Positive, two have recovered and two have died. 43 cases were reported from Kashmir division and 12 from Jammu Division.

In case of any emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their door steps by calling on toll free No. 108. Pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll free No. 102. The government of has also set up helpline numbers in this regard: 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 and 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division).