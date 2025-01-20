The Indian Awaaz

J&K: Rajouri administration orders sealing of spring in Badhaal village after pesticides detected

Jan 20, 2025

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Rajouri district administration has ordered the immediate sealing of the spring (Bawli) of village Badhaal after its water samples tested positive for some pesticides and insecticides. The district administration has also passed strict directions to police stations concerned for deploying security personnel round the clock in the spring so that the use of water in the spring shall be stopped completely. The administration is afraid that the tribal population of the village may collect the water from the spring stealthily. The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka issued an order to seal the spring (Bawli). The said Bawli has been blocked by the Jal Shakti Department of PHE Division Rajouri and sealed by the Magistrate concerned. As per the orders, the Tehsildar Khawas shall ensure that no villager should use the water from this spring in any case. SHO Police Station Kandi has been directed to depute 2 to 3 security personnel round the clock at this Bawli so that the use of water of the said spring/Bawli may be stopped completely. Seventeen people have died due to mysterious illness during the past 45 days in Badhaal village of Rajouri district, causing fear among locals.

