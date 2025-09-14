J&K: Pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Delayed Amid Heavy Rains

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 11:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which was set to resume today after remaining suspended for several days, has been postponed till further orders due to continuous rainfall in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, . The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board made the announcement yesterday through a social media post.

The sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was temporarily halted on the 26th of last month, just hours before a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the route to the shrine, causing widespread destruction.

In a statement, the Shrine Board appealed to the devotees who intend to embark on the pilgrimage to remain updated through official channels of communication. The board assured that the authorities are keeping a close watch on the matter and took a call to postpone the yatra to secure the safety and security of all the pilgrims. Earlier, the board had planned to resume the pilgrimage today, but adverse weather conditions have delayed the restart.