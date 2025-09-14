The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Delayed Amid Heavy Rains

Sep 14, 2025

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 11:00 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / WEB DESK

The pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which was set to resume today after remaining suspended for several days, has been postponed till further orders due to continuous rainfall in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, . The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board made the announcement yesterday through a social media post. 

The sacred pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine was temporarily halted on the 26th of last month, just hours before a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the route to the shrine, causing widespread destruction.

In a statement, the Shrine Board appealed to the devotees who intend to embark on the pilgrimage to remain updated through official channels of communication. The board assured that the authorities are keeping a close watch on the matter and took a call to postpone the yatra to secure the safety and security of all the pilgrims. Earlier, the board had planned to resume the pilgrimage today, but adverse weather conditions have delayed the restart.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rain likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim Today

Sep 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across East and Northeast India

Sep 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA ARRESTS PFI BIHAR STATE PRESIDENT

Sep 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NATO Heightens Security after Russian Drone Breaches Romanian Airspace Amid Ukraine Strikes

14 September 2025 11:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ecuador Sees Another Deadly Pool Hall Shooting; 7 Killed in Santo Domingo Province

14 September 2025 11:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 100,000 Join Right-Wing March in London, Clashes Erupt with Police

14 September 2025 11:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بہار، مغربی بنگال، آسام، میگھالیہ اور سکم میں آج موسلا دھار بارش کا امکان

14 September 2025 11:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments