IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across East and Northeast India

Last Updated on September 13, 2025 11:42 pm

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over East and Northeastern parts of the country for the next two to three days. The IMD said that under the influence of a low pressure area over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha, Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Maharashtra till 15th of this month.

Heavy rainfall isalso very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka and North Punjab tomorrow. The weather department further predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of West Rajasthan from Monday onwards.