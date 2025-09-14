Heavy Rain likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim Today

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 11:23 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions today. According to the forecast, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, and Sikkim are likely to experience intense showers.

The IMD has also predicted widespread heavy rain over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana are expected to receive significant rainfall till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning activity has been forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Telangana during the next two to three days.

The weather agency has advised local administrations and residents in the affected states to remain cautious and take necessary safety measures in view of the heavy rainfall and storm conditions.