The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rain likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim Today

Sep 14, 2025

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 11:23 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh alert warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions today. According to the forecast, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, and Sikkim are likely to experience intense showers.

The IMD has also predicted widespread heavy rain over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha, and Telangana are expected to receive significant rainfall till tomorrow.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and lightning activity has been forecast over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Telangana during the next two to three days.

The weather agency has advised local administrations and residents in the affected states to remain cautious and take necessary safety measures in view of the heavy rainfall and storm conditions.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K: Pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Delayed Amid Heavy Rains

Sep 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Across East and Northeast India

Sep 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NIA ARRESTS PFI BIHAR STATE PRESIDENT

Sep 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

NATO Heightens Security after Russian Drone Breaches Romanian Airspace Amid Ukraine Strikes

14 September 2025 11:58 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ecuador Sees Another Deadly Pool Hall Shooting; 7 Killed in Santo Domingo Province

14 September 2025 11:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Over 100,000 Join Right-Wing March in London, Clashes Erupt with Police

14 September 2025 11:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بہار، مغربی بنگال، آسام، میگھالیہ اور سکم میں آج موسلا دھار بارش کا امکان

14 September 2025 11:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments