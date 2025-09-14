Over 10 Lakh Girls in Gujarat Benefit from Namo Lakshmi Yojana

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 6:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

FILE PHOTO

AMN / WEB DESK

The Gujarat government has disbursed more than ₹1,000 crore to over 10.49 lakh girl students under the Namo Lakshmi Yojana, a flagship initiative aimed at ensuring that no girl is forced to leave her studies due to financial hardship.

Launched in March 2024 by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the scheme provides ₹50,000 in financial aid to each girl studying from Class 9 to 12 in schools affiliated with GSHSEB and CBSE. The support is distributed over four years, helping daughters complete their secondary and higher secondary education. A dedicated Namo Lakshmi Portal has been created for transparent implementation.

The scheme allows even those already receiving government scholarships to benefit, making it one of the most inclusive initiatives for girls’ education. Officials said the financial assistance not only reduces dropouts but also empowers young women to aim higher in academics and careers.

Alongside, the state has rolled out the Namo Saraswati Vigyan Sadhana Yojana, encouraging students to pursue science. Over 1.5 lakh students have received more than ₹161 crore under this scheme.

Chief Minister Patel said these efforts reflect Gujarat’s commitment to Viksit Bharat@2047 by investing in the future of its daughters and preparing them for leadership in every sector.