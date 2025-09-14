Amit Shah Inaugurates Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 7:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need to make Hindi more flexible with time and to foster its coexistence with regional languages. Inaugurating Hindi Day and the 5th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, the Minister has called upon citizens to respect their mother tongue while also supporting Hindi.

He said the Central Government has introduced initiatives like the Sarathi Platform and Hindi Shabd Sindhu Kosh to make Hindi more accessible. He underlined that Hindi should not remain only a language of conversation, but should also become the language of science, technology, justice, and policing.

On this occasion, Mr. Shah expressed confidence that by 2029, Hindi Shabd Sindhu Kosh will be the largest encyclopedia in the world. He also noted that Gujarat has set an inspiring example by promoting local languages alongside Hindi. Reiterating the importance of the mother tongue, he appealed to parents to use it at home.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the gathering, said that language is not just a medium of expression, but also a means of cultural exchange. He stressed the preservation and promotion of regional languages in building a developed India and urged the youth to actively use local languages.

More than 7,000 officials from various Central Government departments are participating in the conference, which aims to enhance harmony between Hindi and regional languages.