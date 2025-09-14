The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah Inaugurates Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues

Sep 14, 2025

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 7:19 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised the need to make Hindi more flexible with time and to foster its coexistence with regional languages. Inaugurating Hindi Day and the 5th All India Rajbhasha Sammelan at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, the Minister has called upon citizens to respect their mother tongue while also supporting Hindi.

He said the Central Government has introduced initiatives like the Sarathi Platform and Hindi Shabd Sindhu Kosh to make Hindi more accessible. He underlined that Hindi should not remain only a language of conversation, but should also become the language of science, technology, justice, and policing.

On this occasion, Mr. Shah expressed confidence that by 2029, Hindi Shabd Sindhu Kosh will be the largest encyclopedia in the world. He also noted that Gujarat has set an inspiring example by promoting local languages alongside Hindi. Reiterating the importance of the mother tongue, he appealed to parents to use it at home.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the gathering, said that language is not just a medium of expression, but also a means of cultural exchange. He stressed the preservation and promotion of regional languages in building a developed India and urged the youth to actively use local languages.

More than 7,000 officials from various Central Government departments are participating in the conference, which aims to enhance harmony between Hindi and regional languages. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims

Sep 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Over 10 Lakh Girls in Gujarat Benefit from Namo Lakshmi Yojana

Sep 14, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy Rain likely in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim Today

Sep 14, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt Application Window for PLI Scheme on White Goods

14 September 2025 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Union Minister Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims

14 September 2025 7:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah Inaugurates Rajbhasha Sammelan, Urges Respect for Mother Tongues

14 September 2025 7:19 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates Conference on Women Empowerment in Tirupati

14 September 2025 7:05 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments