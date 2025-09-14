Union Minister Affirms Centre’s Support for Punjab Flood Victims

Last Updated on September 14, 2025 7:24 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, who was on a two-day visit to Punjab, said this is the time to stand by with the flood victims of the state. The Minister said the Central Government is standing by the state and its people to provide everything necessary to take them out of this situation.

He said the Centre is coordinating with the state government in providing relief. He clarified that the 12,000 crore rupees already lying with Punjab have to be first utilised under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), then the state government has to submit its utilisation certificate to ask for more funds. He said state ministers themselves are not aware of the funds lying with the state. He said inter-ministerial teams are also in the field, and once they submit their reports, more relief for the state would be considered.

Criticising the state government, Mr Murugan reiterated that illegal mining is one of the major reasons for the Punjab flood. The Minister said more ministers from the centre would be visiting Punjab in the coming days to be with the affected people and take stock of the situation in various districts.