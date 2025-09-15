PM Modi to inaugurate National Makhana Board in Bihar

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 1:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

To Launch ₹36,000-Crore Projects in Bihar’s Purnea

Staff Reporter / Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the poll bound Bihar today. The spotlight of Prime Minister visit to Bihar’s Purnea district on Monday will be the inauguration of the National Makhana Board, a landmark initiative announced in the Union Budget 2025.

The board is expected to transform the makhana sector by promoting production, introducing modern technology, strengthening post-harvest management, encouraging value addition and processing, and opening up avenues for branding, marketing, and exports. For thousands of makhana farmers in Bihar and across India, this marks a new era of opportunities and support.

Alongside this, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth ₹36,000 crore in the poll-bound state. A newly developed airport terminal at Purnea will also be inaugurated, fulfilling a long-pending demand for air connectivity in north Bihar.

The visit will also include a Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 40,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) beneficiaries and the distribution of ₹500 crore to women’s self-help groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with vehicular movement on national and state highways in the district suspended for 24 hours from midnight Sunday.

According to BJP leaders, Bihar has received projects worth ₹1.50 lakh crore during Modi’s 11 years in office, with Monday’s announcements set to add another major boost. With assembly polls due later this year, the National Democratic Alliance is counting on such initiatives to strengthen its position against the Opposition’s grand alliance.