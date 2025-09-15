3 Naxalites Neutralised in Encounter in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand

Last Updated on September 15, 2025 5:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Three top Naxalites have been neutralised in an encounter today morning in Karandi village under Tatijharia police station in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand based on intelligence inputs.

Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, Central Committee Member, who had a reward of one crore rupees, Raghunath Hembrom alias Chanchal, Bihar-Jharkhand Spl Area Committee Member with a reward of 25 lakh rupees and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan, Zonal Committee Member with a reward of 10 lakhs rupees are among those killed. Security forces have seized arms, including AK-47 rifles, from the spot. The joint operation was conducted by Hazaribagh police and the CRPF 209 CoBRA battalion.

Meanwhile, TSPC area commander Mukhdev Yadav, who had a reward of 5 lakhs rupees, was killed in an encounter yesterday in the Manatu jungle area in Palamu district. Police and security forces are jointly conducting search operations in Naxal-affected areas on a regular basis to eliminate Naxalism.

CRPF Cobra and Jharkhand Police Achieve Major Anti-Naxal Success: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the joint team of CRPF’s Cobra Battalion and Jharkhand police have achieved a major success in anti-naxal operations in Hazaribagh.

In a social media post, Mr Shah said, notorious Naxal commander Sahdev Soren, carrying a bounty of one crore rupees has been killed in this operation. Along with Sahdev Soren, two other rewarded Naxalites – Raghunath Hembram and Birsen Ganjhu were also killed by the security forces.

The Home Minister informed that after this operation, Naxalism has completely ended from the Bokaro region of North Jharkhand. He expressed confidence that soon the whole country will be free from the problem of Naxalism.