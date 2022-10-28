J&K: MoS for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan inaugurates Phase IV Flood Protection Bund at Ariguntoo in Kulgam

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Dr. L. Murugan today visited Kulgam district in south Kashmir as part of the Union Government’s ongoing Public Outreach Programme for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

After arriving at Srinagar International Airport, the Union Minister proceeded to Kulgam for a scheduled series of events and assessment of works carried out on developmental projects in Kulgam district.

During the outreach programme today, Dr Murugam inaugurated Phase IV Flood Protection Bund at Ariguntoo in Kulgam which is under execution by Rural Development Department. The estimated cost of this Flood Protection Bund is one crore rupees and the bund will avert flood threat to more than five villages in the district.

The Union Minister also inaugurated Spring under Amrit Sarovar Mission at Check Pora Kulgam.

The MoS later visited Chancer Hatchery and trout fish farm and took stock of the facilities available there. He also inspected the rearing units, machinery and other facilities available at the farm besides interacting with the fishermen and fish farmers.

The Minister is scheduled to visit the tourist destination and a famous waterfall at Aherbal later in the day.

