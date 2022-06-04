FreeCurrencyRates.com

J&K: Hizbul commander killed in encounter in Anantnag

AMN

A Hizbul Mujahideen Commander was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

While quoting Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, a terrorist Commander of proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit identified as Nisar Khanday was killed in a gunfight with security forces at Rishipora area in the district.

In the initial exchange of fire which started last evening, three Army personnel and one civilian were also injured who have been airlifted to Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 1 AK 47 rifle has been recovered from the encounter site.

Earlier, terrorists last night lobbed a hand grenade at Aglar in Zainapora area of Shopian district resulting in minor injuries to two outside labourers. The area has been cordoned off by the security forces. Further details are awaited.

