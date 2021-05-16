JK govt starts distributing additional free 5 Kgs of foodgrains per person for months of May, June

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, has started distributing an additional free 5 Kgs of foodgrains per person for the months of May and June through its different ration ghats among 66.26 lakh AAY and NHH ration card holders. This additional distribution is in addition to the normal quantity of ration given under National Food Security Act.

The additional 5 KG ration per person for two months is being distributed under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. For the purpose, 33129.83 MT of foodgrains have been allocated for the month of May and June each.

The initiative will cover 8.86 Lakh Antyodhaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and 57.40 lakh Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir.