J&K: 47-day summer vacation for educational institutions announced

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities announced a 47-day summer vacation for educational institutions, including recognized private schools up to class 12, in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According the order issued by the Director of School Education Department, Jammu, the decision on summer vacation was taken in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions. As per the Order, Government and recognized private schools up to class 8 standard will get summer vacation from May 23 to July 9, while for classes nine to 12 the vacation will be from May 30 to July 9.