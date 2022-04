AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, three terrorists affiliated with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit were gunned down by security forces at Pahoo area of Pulwama district this evening.

According to AIR News, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said, the gunfight erupted Sunday evening after the joint team of security forces who had laid a Cordon-and-Search Operation in the area, were fired upon by terrorists.