Jharkhand Panchayat elections dates announced

Election dates for three-tier Panchayat elections were announced by Jharkhand Election Commissioner D K Tiwari on Saturday in Ranchi. Panchayat elections will be held in 4 phases on May 14, May 19, May 24 and May 27 for 4,345 Gram Panchayats, 4,345 Mukhiyas, 5,341 Panchayat Committee Member and 536 District Member Councils. Counting of votes for first phase of election will be done on May 17, for second phase on May 22. Counting of votes for third and fourth phases of election will be done on May 31.

A total of 53,480 polling stations have been set up by the State Election Commission for the three-tier panchayat elections in the state. A total of 1 crore 96 lakh 16 thousand 504 voters will exercise their voting rights in these elections.

Model code of conduct has come into force in the state with the announcement of Panchayat Elections.

