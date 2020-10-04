Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2020 03:53:29      انڈین آواز

Jharkhand minister Haji Hussain Ansari passes away

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Ranchi

Jharkhand’s minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Ranchi. He was 73.

Mr Ansari, a senior JMM leader, was admitted to the Medanta hospital around two weeks back after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the Medanta Hospital said that Ansari tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, which meant that he had recovered.

“Therefore, he did not die of COVID-19. He died this evening due to a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death: “I am hurt by the death of Haji Hussain Ansari. He played an important role in the creation of our separate state. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the pain in difficult times.”

Ansari was born in 1947 at Pipra village in Deoghar district. He was elected legislator for the first time in 1995. Later, he was re-elected in 2000, 2009, and 2019.

Leaders of other political parties too condoled the death of the Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!