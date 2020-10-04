Jharkhand minister Haji Hussain Ansari passes away

Ranchi

Jharkhand’s minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari passed away on Saturday at a hospital in Ranchi. He was 73.

Mr Ansari, a senior JMM leader, was admitted to the Medanta hospital around two weeks back after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson of the Medanta Hospital said that Ansari tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, which meant that he had recovered.

“Therefore, he did not die of COVID-19. He died this evening due to a cardiac arrest,” the spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death: “I am hurt by the death of Haji Hussain Ansari. He played an important role in the creation of our separate state. May God rest his soul in peace and give strength to his family to bear the pain in difficult times.”

Ansari was born in 1947 at Pipra village in Deoghar district. He was elected legislator for the first time in 1995. Later, he was re-elected in 2000, 2009, and 2019.

Leaders of other political parties too condoled the death of the Minister