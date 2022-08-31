FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Aug 2022 07:24:39      انڈین آواز

Jharkhand government shifts JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs to Chhattisgarh hotel to keep the flock together

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jharkhand government has shifted JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs to a Chhattisgarh hotel to keep the flock together. Jharkhand’s JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs arrived in Raipur yesterday in a bid to prevent any possibility of poaching by other parties.

The resort, situated on the outskirts of Raipur, has been declared a ‘high-security zone’ with heavy deployment of security in the vicinity.

The move comes after the Election Commission (EC) sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA.

The EC’s opinion, against CM Soren, was rendered on the pretext of violations of electoral norms wherein he is alleged of extending mining leases to himself.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bajrang and Vinesh are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for World Senior Championships

SPORTS DESK Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among a host of star Indian wrestlers named for the World S ...

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Staff R ...

Govt to incorporate sports in school curriculum, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Time has come to make India a sports hub: Anurag Thakur Staff Reporter Union Education Minister Dhar ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

نوئیڈا میں چالیس منزلہ ٹوئین ٹاور کو، تعمیراتی قوانین کی خلاف ورزی کی وجہ سے منہدم کر دیا گیا

سپریم کورٹ کی ہدایت کے بعد اتر پردیش کے گوتم بدھ نگر ضلع میں آ ...

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سے پاک قرار دیا ہے

ایک لاکھ سے زیادہ گاؤں نے خود کو کھلے میں رفع حاجت سےپاکODF Plus ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart