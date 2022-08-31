Jharkhand government shifts JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs to Chhattisgarh hotel to keep the flock together

AMN

Jharkhand government has shifted JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs to a Chhattisgarh hotel to keep the flock together. Jharkhand’s JMM, Congress, and RJD MLAs arrived in Raipur yesterday in a bid to prevent any possibility of poaching by other parties.

The resort, situated on the outskirts of Raipur, has been declared a ‘high-security zone’ with heavy deployment of security in the vicinity.

The move comes after the Election Commission (EC) sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais seeking the disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA.

The EC’s opinion, against CM Soren, was rendered on the pretext of violations of electoral norms wherein he is alleged of extending mining leases to himself.

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.