Jharkhand: Coal Minister to hold review meeting of CCL’s action plans

AMN

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi today arrived at Birsa Munda airport in Ranchi. He is on a two-day visit to Jharkhand from today. The Coal Minister will hold a review meeting of CCL’s action plans today.

During the visit, the Union Minister will have a detailed discussion with all the stakeholders of Rajmahal Coal Mines project located in Godda district of Jharkhand.

Tomorrow Mr Joshi will inspect the Barka Sayal coal mine area by road. He is here to monitor the situation of coal reserves in connection with the growing energy demands in the country.