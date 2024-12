Jharkhand: 11 ministers inducted into Hemant Soren cabinet

AMN / RANCHI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expanded his Cabinet with 11 Ministers. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath in a swearing-in-ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Six from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), four from Congress and one from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have been inducted in the Cabinet of Mr. Soren.

Two women ministers were included in Hemant Soren cabinet. JMM have six Ministers including Sudivya Kumar, Chamra Linda, Yogendra Prasad, Ramdas Soren, Deepak Birua and Hafizul Hasan. Four Congress ministers are Deepika Pandey Singh, Radhakrishna Kishore, Irfan Ansari and Shilpa Neha Tirki. The lone Minister from RJD is Sanjay Prasad Yadav. Earlier Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered senior JMM leader Stephen Marandi as protam speaker.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand last week. The INDIA bloc comprising JMM, Congress and RJD secured 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.