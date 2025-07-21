Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Japan Ruling Coalition Loses Upper House Majority

Jul 21, 2025

WEB DESK

Japan’s ruling coalition has lost its majority in the upper house of parliament after a key election, but Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba says he will not resign. According to media reports, the coalition made up of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner Komeito needed 50 seats to keep control of the 248-seat chamber but won only 47, with one seat still undecided. This loss follows the coalition’s earlier defeat in the more powerful lower house last year, further weakening its influence.

Voters are frustrated over rising prices, fears of U.S. tariffs, and a string of political scandals. Inflation, especially in food costs like rice, and dissatisfaction with Ishiba’s leadership have added to the public’s discontent.

Although Prime Minister Ishiba has launched a task force to address concerns about foreign nationals, his popularity continues to fall. Past prime ministers who lost the upper house majority resigned within two months, and speculation is growing that Ishiba could face pressure to step down soon.

