INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran Agrees to Hold Nuclear Talks with UK, France & Germany

Jul 21, 2025

WEB DESK

Iran has reached an agreement in principle to hold nuclear talks with the UK, France, and Germany, according to Iranian media. The talks are expected on Friday at the deputy foreign minister level and will be separate from Iran’s indirect negotiations with the US.

These countries were part of the original 2015 nuclear deal, which the US left in 2018 under President Trump. Efforts to revive the deal stalled after Israel attacked Iran on June 13, just days before a planned round of talks between Iran and the US.

Iran and the US remain at a standstill, with Iran demanding guarantees against future attacks by the US and Israel, who recently targeted Iranian nuclear sites.

