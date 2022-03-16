Japan: 7.3 earthquake struck off coast of Fukushima Prefecture

Tsunami alert for Fukushima, Miyagi prefectures

WEB DESK

A magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at 11:36 PM on Wednesday.

The depth of the focus is estimated at 60 kilometers.

Meteorological Agency officials are calling on people in the affected areas to stay away from the coast.

Tokyo Electric Power Company officials say there were no abnormalities at the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants as of 12:30 AM Thursday.

The quake had a maximum intensity of 6-plus on Japan’s seismic scale of zero to 7. Tremors were felt across wide areas of eastern Japan. A tsunami one meter high is expected to hit coastal areas.

The quake triggered blackouts and disrupted train services in wide areas, including the greater Tokyo area.

Authorities have not reported any abnormalities at nuclear-related facilities in Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

Tokyo Electric Power Company says no abnormalities have been found so far at the Onagawa nuclear power plant in Miyagi Prefecture.

Tokyo Electric Power Company says more than 2.09 million households in nine prefectures in its service area are being left without electricity.