Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for third consecutive day

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for the third consecutive day today even as over 600 Kashmir-bound stranded vehicles were cleared after road clearance operations and improvement of weather conditions.

Efforts are on to clear the remaining 1,400 stranded vehicles on the National Highway that has been shut since Tuesday evening due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains. The highway was blocked due to multiple landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at 33 places in Ramban and Udhampur districts apart from washing of a 150-feet long road stretch and under construction bridge due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains. At least 25 out of 30 landslides and mudslides on the highway have been cleared so far. The restoration work in Banihal-Ramban sector at over five to six closed locations is underway and the restoration of the National Highway is expected till late evening.

Efforts have been stepped up to ensure early restoration of traffic on the National Highway. However, the historic Mughal road, the alternate National Highway connecting the twin Border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu region with the Shopian district of Kashmir valley, was cleared for traffic after remaining closed for two days owing to landslides triggered by heavy rains.