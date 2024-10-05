Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind demands strict action against blasphemer Yati Narsinghanand

Filing a report against the blasphemer Yati Narsinghanand is not enough

AMN / New Delhi

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani, today said that Yati Narsinghanand has made intolerable and shameful blasphemies against the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The statements he made in the video are unspeakable and unbearable, deeply hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims around the world. Demanding ban on video Maulana Madani has declared this a threat to national integrity and called for immediate legal action against him. He also mentioned that the silence of various influential figures in the country and the lack of arrests of blasphemers are reasons that have tarnished the country’s image worldwide.

The government and agencies’ silence indicates that extremist individuals are receiving political support, and the absence of action has led mischievous elements to believe that the law will not reach them because their protectors are in power.

Maulana Madani reiterated that we demand the government to immediately arrest the Yati Narsinghanand who has committed blasphemy against the Prophet (peace be upon him) and to impose the strictest possible punishment according to the law so that no one dares to do this again in the future, and so that Muslims around the world can find peace and reassurance.

He concluded by saying that merely filing a report against Yati Narsinghanand is insufficient; his arrest under serious charges is essential.

We hope the government will understand the gravity of this highly regrettable matter and ensure that this would be punished severely according to the law, and sent to jail so that people around the world can regard India’s democracy with respect.

It is noteworthy that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had approached the Supreme Court on January 4, 2022, under Article 32 of the Constitution against hate speech with diary number 691/2022. Several hearings have taken place on this matter. We hope that the Supreme Court will take suo moto notice and issue orders for legal action against this blasphemer.