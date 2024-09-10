Jamia and Tech Mahindra Foundation to Launch Smart Academy for Digital Technologies & Entrepreneurship

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently signed an MoU with Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) to establish the SMART Academy to offer Future Skills Short-Term Courses in Digital Technologies and Entrepreneurship. This significant initiative aims to empower students and professionals with in-demand digital skills to foster innovation & entrepreneurship in the Digital Space and future markets.

This initiative reaffirms JMI’s commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship while contributing to the digital transformation of India.

The following courses will be offered:

S.N. Name of the Course Mode Duration (months) Eligibility

1) Certificate in Graphic Design in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibility: Class 12

2) Certificate in PHP Full Stack Development in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibilty: Engineering Graduate

3) Certificate in .NET Full Stack Development in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibility: Engineering Graduate

4) Certificate in Java Full Stack Development in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibility: Engineering Graduate

5) Certificate in UI/UX Development in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibility: Engineering Graduate

6) Certificate in Digital Marketing in Offline mode, Duration: 4 months, Eligibility: Any Graduate

7) AWS re/Start (Cloud-Related Courses) in Offline mode, Duration: 3 months, Eligibility: Engineering Graduate

8) Certificate in Digital Entrepreneurship in Offline mode, Duration: 3 months, Eligibility: Any Student

*Morning and Evening Batches are available

Important Dates:

Registration Period : September 10, 2024 – September 21, 2024

Interview : September 23 – 25, 2024

Declaration of Result : September 27, 2024

Course Commencement: October 2024

Prospective students are invited to register for these industry-aligned programs that promise to equip them with the skills necessary for a thriving career in the digital landscape.

Registration Link: https://forms.gle/sYhGJKAxANkXspfn6

For any queries, please write at office.cie@jmi.ac.in.