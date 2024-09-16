Vice President Dhankhar inaugurates ‘Constitution Temples’ at 434 ITIs across Maharashtra

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated ‘Constitution Temples’ at the vocational training centres in 434 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra in an event organised in Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Dhankhar said that the Constitution is the soul of democracy and Parliament is its custodian. He added that the Constitution is to be read, understood and respected. Mr. Dhankhar appealed that all institutions of the state need to work in tandem and togetherness to nature and blossom democratic values. Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan said that our country is the most vibrant democracy in the world because of the Indian constitution.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and Minister for Skills, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation of Maharashtra Mangal Prabhat Lodha were also present at the event.