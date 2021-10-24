Jamaat-e-Islami demands stern action against miscreants in Tripura

PHOTO SOCIAL MEDIA

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has demanded that the Government of Tripura take stern action against the miscreants and the administration and law enforcement forces bring normalcy in the areas experiencing violence and arson. For the past two to three days, incidents of attacks on Muslims and their places of worship by miscreants are being reported from the state of Tripura. There are reports of arson in mosques, violence and harassment against Muslim men and women and the forcible hoisting of saffron flags on houses. The miscreants are fearlessly breaking the law.

In a statement, the JIH has condemned these incidents of violence and attempts to create communal tension. The statement read, “some anti-social elements allegedly chanted communal slogans against Indian Muslims in protests in Agartala and other places that were organized against the recent events of Bangladesh. Such protests are reprehensible and mandate legal action against such anti-social elements.”

National Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Malik Mohtasim Khan said: “Jamaat-e-Islami Hind had strongly condemned the incidents in Bangladesh a week ago and the violence against minorities and demanded that the Government of Bangladesh protect the lives and property of minorities under all circumstances”. He said: “we also express our grief and anger over these incidents in Bangladesh and also express our deep concern and resentment over the attempt to use these incidents for creating communal disharmony in India. Oppression of minorities has become a serious problem in many parts of the world today. This process has become a shortcut and easy means for political parties and right-wing organizations to further their political interests. This trend has become a serious threat to human rights. No civilized society in the world can tolerate this attitude. There is a need for all justice-loving people of our country to condemn the events in Bangladesh and to speak out against the events in Tripura and force the governments to meet the demands of law and order and justice. In these circumstances, the responsibility of religious leaders is two-fold. No religion should be exploited to spread oppression. The voice of religious leaders should be louder than that of communal leaders. This is the demand of the present situation and in the interest of humanity and the country”.

Tripura Muslim body alleges attacks on mosques

AMN / AGARTALA

The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama (Hind) on Friday alleged that some mosques and minority habitations in parts of the state came under attack after the violence in Bangladesh and asked the state government to act against the miscreants.

The group also condemned the communal violence in Bangladesh and said miscreants were attempting to disturb the communal harmony in Tripura and malign the state government.

A delegation of the organisation submitted representations to chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s office and the state director general of police, asking them to ensure steps are taken to stop the attacks and legal action taken against the persons behind the incidents.

“No person from the Hindu and Muslim communities in Tripura supports this kind of violence in Bangladesh. We have also protested against it,” the organisation’s president Mufti Tayebur Rahman told reporters at Gedu Miah mosque in Agartala on Friday evening.

He added that some mosques and residential areas of the minority community were attacked, mostly in parts of West, North and Gomati districts of Tripura.