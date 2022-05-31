FreeCurrencyRates.com

Jamaat-e-Islami demands action against TV channel for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

AMN / New Delhi

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has asked the government to take immediate action against the panellist and the TV channel for making derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In a press statement, JIH Vice President Prof. Salim Engineer today strongly condemned the recent derogatory and highly objectionable comments on the Prophet (PBUH) by a panellist on a TV Channel.

Viewing it as a very serious offense, Prof. Salim said that any attempt to deliberately target the revered and venerated personality of the Prophet (PBUH) should be seen as a violation of Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), namely i.e. a deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. “This is also an attempt to spread hate and enmity against Islam and Muslims and hurt their sentiments and provoke them. It must be seen as a violation of Section 153A of the IPC i.e. – Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony,” he added.

Demanding the government to punish such offenders as per the provisions of the law, the JIH Vice President said, “the TV channels and anchors who supervised such debates also deserve to be penalized under the necessary legal provisions. No one should be allowed to play with the religious sentiments of people and take the law into their hands. Unfortunately, such hate-mongers do not fear any action against them as they are confident that their acts will not be taken seriously by those entrusted with maintaining the supremacy of law and ensuring justice.”

Prof. Salim called upon all justice-loving people to condemn such acts of Islamophobia and deliberate attempts to spoil the communal amity of the country.

