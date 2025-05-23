Jaishankar reaffirms ceasefire between India & Pakistan was negotiated directly

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today asserted that cessation of firing and military action during Operation Sindoor was negotiated directly between India and Pakistan.

In an interview with a Netherlands-based broadcaster, Dr Jaishankar said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to him while US Vice President JD Vance talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that it is natural that nations call up amid conflict between two nations. The External Affairs Minister also stated that India had made it clear at that time to every nation, including the US, if Pakistan wanted the firing to stop, they had to convey it to India’s general.

He added that India’s retaliation on Pakistani airbases and air defence system on 10th of this month forced their military to accept that the two nations need to stop firing on each other. Dr Jaishankar further reitrated that New Delhi will give a response if it faces any attack like the Pahalgam Terror incident.