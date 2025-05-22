24 Sri Lankan delegates visit India for Capacity Building Programme

AMN/ WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, met 24 Sri Lankan delegates headed to New Delhi for a week-long Capacity-Building Program at India’s Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies. The delegation includes Deputy Speaker Dr. Rizvie Salih, 20 Members of Parliament from various parties, and four senior officials of the Sri Lankan Parliament, including the Secretary General.

Hosted at India House, the meeting marked the start of a programme scheduled, aimed at fostering democratic exchange between the two nations.

Participants will engage in sessions on legislative practices, budgetary processes, and parliamentary committees, and will also explore India’s cultural heritage and economic advancements, particularly in digital, IT, energy, and urban mobility sectors.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka last month, where he announced 700 annual training slots for Sri Lankan professionals, supplementing an ongoing MoU for training 1500 civil servants over five years.