Fifth Round of US-Iran Indirect Talks to Be Held in Rome

AMN/ WEB DESK

The fifth round of indirect talks between the US and Iran will take place in Rome tomorrow. Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi announced this. So far, four rounds of talks have been held, three in Muscat and one in Rome, since April. The talks, aimed at reviving stalled diplomacy over Iran’s nuclear program and US sanctions, are being facilitated by Oman.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said yesterday that Iran is still deciding whether to join the talks due to what he called excessive demands from the US. He added that Iran is willing to be transparent about its nuclear activities, but also wants discussions to include lifting US sanctions and embargoes.