Israel: PM Netanyahu expresses shock over killing of 2 Israeli Embassy staff in US

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed shock over the killing of two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., United States. He has ordered the reinforcement of security at Israel’s missions worldwide following the attack. At least two staff members of the Israeli Embassy were shot dead this morning near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., where the American Jewish Committee was hosting an event. The Metropolitan Police Department said the sole suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, is in police custody. U.S. President Donald Trump, while condemning the attack, said that hatred and radicalism have no place in the United States. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and other European nations have also condemned the deadly shooting.