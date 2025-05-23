Germany Advocates bilateral solution between India, Pak

AMN

Germany has fully supported India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today met his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin. After the talks, the German Minister condemned the terrorist attack on India.

Mr. Wadephul advocated a bilateral solution between India and Pakistan. During the meeting both the leaders discussed ways to further deepen the strategic partnership and identified areas of potential avenues.

Jaishankar Meets German Chancellor Merz, Vows to Elevate India-Germany Strategic Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. He conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism.

He said he looks forward to working with Mr Merz’ government to elevate and expand India-Germany Strategic Partnership. Dr Jaishanar also spoke with Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor, Dr. Günter Sautter today.

They exchanged perspectives on major global issues, including combatting terrorism.

In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said the deepening partnership between India and Germany is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. He said they will also work together to strengthen resilience and trust. The External Affairs Minister also meet Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche and discussed ways to enhance India-Germany talent linkages, industry partnership and joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains.