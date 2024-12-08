Jaishankar presents India’s comprehensive strategy for West Asia at Manama Dialogue..

Says region plays critical role for India’s economic and strategic interests

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar presented India’s comprehensive strategy for West Asia at the Manama Dialogue, emphasizing the region’s critical importance to India’s economic and strategic interests.

The minister highlighted that India conducts annual trade worth $170-180 billion with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Iran, and Iraq, while trade with Mediterranean nations amounts to $80-90 billion.

With a diaspora of 10 million Indians in the Gulf region and half a million in Mediterranean countries, the human connection forms a vital bridge between India and West Asia, contributing significantly to bilateral relationships and economic growth.

In his address, Jaishankar emphasized the region’s pivotal role in India’s future energy security, particularly in emerging sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia. The minister noted that beyond traditional energy resources, the region is crucial for India’s agricultural sector through fertilizer imports and is emerging as a key partner in technology and investment collaboration.

The minister outlined India’s active role in regional maritime security, maintaining a naval presence in strategic waters and participating in international security initiatives. He highlighted India’s collaboration with the Combined Maritime Forces based in Bahrain, along with regular bilateral naval exercises with regional partners. A significant focus of the address was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), announced at the recent G20 Summit. This initiative, along with complementary projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor, aims to create a comprehensive connectivity network from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

Looking ahead, Jaishankar projected India’s growth trajectory, stating that as a nearly $4 trillion economy expected to double this decade, India’s engagement with the region will only deepen. He positioned India as a credible partner ready to take on greater responsibilities in the region’s development and security architecture.

The minister also addressed regional challenges, including ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, while expressing support for peace initiatives like the Abraham Accords and the I2U2 grouping, comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the United States.

The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the concluding plenary session of the Manama Dialogue. The plenary featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Tomáš Pojar, National Security Advisor of the Czech Republic, and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. The session, chaired by IISS Director-General Dr. Bastian Giegerich, will explore the future of regional strategic cooperation.