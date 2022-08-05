FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2022 01:27:48      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar participates in ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Phnom Penh in Cambodia

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar Thursday participated in the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

In a tweet, Dr. Jaishankar thanked Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries for a good discussion.

He said, there was strong convergence on Indo-Pacific, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea connectivity, COVID-19, terrorism, cyber security, Ukraine and Myanmar. He added that digital, health, agriculture education and green growth will drive the ASEAN-India partnership.

On the sidelines of the event, Dr. Jaishankar met his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and congratulated him on his new responsibility.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment, as a dependable friend and reliable partner, to the economic recovery and well-being of Sri Lanka. The External Affairs Minister also met his Vietnamese counterpart and agreed to keep working to maintain the momentum of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

