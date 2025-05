External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today joined Russia’s Victory Day celebrations at Russian Embassy in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, the importance of victory in the war over fascism in 1945 is a momentous one. He added that the contribution that Indians made to this defining event is well known. He said this is an occasion for hope and optimism, underpinned by the conviction that international cooperation is even more important now than before.

Post navigation