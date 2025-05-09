Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK

May 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has announced a ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with the United Kingdom last night, calling it the ‘first of many.’ The deal includes reduced import taxes on select British cars and tariff-free imports of some steel and aluminium, though a 10% tariff on most UK goods remains in place.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined Trump via phone for the announcement, with President Trump later confirming that other leaders would sign similar deals in the Oval Office.

During a joint video link, the British Prime Minister called the deal ‘fantastic’ and ‘historic,’ highlighting its protection for UK carmakers and steel manufacturers. President Trump described the agreement as a significant step in strengthening US-UK relations, with the final details still being worked out.

As part of the deal, the US agreed to reduce the import tax on cars from 25% to 10% for 100,000 vehicles annually, benefiting luxury carmakers like Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI relaxes norms for FPIs investing in corporate debt securities through general route

May 9, 2025
ARTICLES INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Day of reckoning for Pakistan

May 9, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka rejects all forms of terrorism and stand for regional peace: Minister Dr. Jayatissa

May 9, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Railway to run special trains from Jammu and Udhampur

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt asks all media channels, digital platforms to refrain from live coverage of defence operations

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI relaxes norms for FPIs investing in corporate debt securities through general route

9 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!