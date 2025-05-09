Trump announces ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with UK

US President Donald Trump has announced a ‘breakthrough’ trade deal with the United Kingdom last night, calling it the ‘first of many.’ The deal includes reduced import taxes on select British cars and tariff-free imports of some steel and aluminium, though a 10% tariff on most UK goods remains in place.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined Trump via phone for the announcement, with President Trump later confirming that other leaders would sign similar deals in the Oval Office.

During a joint video link, the British Prime Minister called the deal ‘fantastic’ and ‘historic,’ highlighting its protection for UK carmakers and steel manufacturers. President Trump described the agreement as a significant step in strengthening US-UK relations, with the final details still being worked out.

As part of the deal, the US agreed to reduce the import tax on cars from 25% to 10% for 100,000 vehicles annually, benefiting luxury carmakers like Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls Royce.