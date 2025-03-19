Jaishankar holds talks with visiting foreign dignitaries on sidelines of Raisina Dialogue

AMN / NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar Wednesday met the Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Dr. Eduardo Martinez Diaz, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said that they discussed development cooperation, especially in health and traditional medicine.

Dr. Jaishankar also met with his counterparts from Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili, and Norway, Espen Barth Eide. He stated that during the meeting with the Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister, they discussed the implementation of TEPA, the blue economy, education cooperation, and developments related to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with the Georgian Foreign Minister, opportunities for advancing political, trade, investment, tourism, and education cooperation were explored.