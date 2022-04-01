Jaishankar holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Two Ministers discuss developments pertaining to Ukraine

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Friday held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New Delhi. Mr. Lavrov arrived on Thursday evening on a two-day visit to India. Both the Ministers assessed the overall state of cooperation and considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar underlined that as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India. He said, it is important for both countries that their economic, technological and people-to-people contacts remain stable and predictable.

The two Ministers also discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine. Mr. Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia’s perspective, including the ongoing talks. Dr. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities. He said, the differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respecting the international law, the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states.

They also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Mr. Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Afghanistan in China.

Later, the Russian Foreign Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.