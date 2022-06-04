Jaishankar hits back at unfair criticism on Indian oil purchase from Russia

WEB DESK

India’ s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has hit back at the unfair criticism on Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war that has created a knock-off effect on the world economy. While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Dr. Jaishankar stressed that it is important to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia is not funding the ongoing Ukraine war, the Minister said, he does not want to sound argumentative. He made these remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia on the topic ‘Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region’.

Speaking further on importing of Russian oil by India, Dr. Jaishankar said the packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union are imposed keeping in mind the interest of certain European nations. He said India handled the COVID-19 pandemic prudently and that the country is largely out of COVID-19 with a strong sense of economic recovery. The Minister also explained how India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only managed the economy during the pandemic but also leapfrogged in many areas, particularly in digital rebuilding.

Dr. Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries. During his visit to Bratislava, he will also call on Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger and will hold bilateral discussions with Ivan Korcok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

During his visit to the Czech Republic, he will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky. The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over the EU Presidency from 1st of July.

In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of Indian immigrants, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.