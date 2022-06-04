FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jun 2022 06:15:51      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar hits back at unfair criticism on Indian oil purchase from Russia

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

India’ s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has hit back at the unfair criticism on Indian oil purchase from Russia amid the Ukraine war that has created a knock-off effect on the world economy. While defending India’s oil imports from Russia, Dr. Jaishankar stressed that it is important to understand how the Ukraine conflict is impacting the developing countries. He also questioned why only India was being questioned while Europe continues to import gas from Russia amid the Ukraine war.

Responding to a question on whether India’s oil imports from Russia is not funding the ongoing Ukraine war, the Minister said, he does not want to sound argumentative. He made these remarks at the GLOBSEC 2022 Bratislava Forum being held in Slovakia on the topic ‘Taking Friendship to the Next Level: Allies in the Indo-Pacific Region’.

Speaking further on importing of Russian oil by India, Dr. Jaishankar said the packages of sanctions imposed by the European Union are imposed keeping in mind the interest of certain European nations. He said India handled the COVID-19 pandemic prudently and that the country is largely out of COVID-19 with a strong sense of economic recovery. The Minister also explained how India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only managed the economy during the pandemic but also leapfrogged in many areas, particularly in digital rebuilding.

Dr. Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum to bilateral relations with the two Central European countries. During his visit to Bratislava, he will also call on Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger and will hold bilateral discussions with Ivan Korcok, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia.

During his visit to the Czech Republic, he will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Lipavsky. The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over the EU Presidency from 1st of July.

In addition to meeting the political leadership of the two countries, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of Indian immigrants, including Indian students in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

World champion Nikhat Zareen meets PM Modi, shows him her Gold medal

Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships, joi ...

India beat Japan 1-0 to win bronze at Asia Cup Men’s Hockey

In Asia Cup men’s hockey 2022 at Jakarta, team India produced a gritty performance to beat Japan 1-0 and cla ...

French Open: Top seed Iga Swiatek in action in Women’s Singles quarterfinals

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1531964171557945346?s=20&t=zaRf-qClB8uauOUOV7TYZg ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

دہلی: چار منزلہ عمارت میں زبردست آگ، 27 افراد زندہ جل گئے، این ڈی آر ایف بچاؤ میں مصروف

ویب ڈیسک جمعہ کی شام مغربی دہلی میں منڈکا میٹرو اسٹیشن کے ق ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart