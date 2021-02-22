Jaishankar hands over 1 lakh additional doses of COVID vaccines to Mauritius

FILE PHOTO

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today handed over one lakh additional doses of commercially procured Made in India COVID vaccines to Mauritius. India had earlier sent one lakh doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines to the island nation. Dr Jaishankar began his Mauritius visit with a meeting with his counterpart Alan Ganoo today.

In a series of tweets, Dr Jaishankar said, they reviewed the bilateral relations and successful development partnership between the two countries. He reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius’ economic recovery and revival efforts.

The Minister also met Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and conveyed the greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Jaishankar and Mr Jugnauth held comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. The Minister appreciated the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward.

Dr Jaishankar said in a statement that Mauritius is one of the few ‘COVID safe’ countries in the world. He congratulated the Mauritius Prime Minister and his team for commendably managing the COVID-19 pandemic through timely and decisive measures.

A special 100 million-US Dollar Defence Line of Credit has also been signed today which will enable the procurement of defence assets from India as per the needs of Mauritius.