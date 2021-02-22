Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2021 09:07:46      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar hands over 1 lakh additional doses of COVID vaccines to Mauritius

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today handed over one lakh additional doses of commercially procured Made in India COVID vaccines to Mauritius. India had earlier sent one lakh doses of Made in India COVID-19 vaccines to the island nation. Dr Jaishankar began his Mauritius visit with a meeting with his counterpart Alan Ganoo today.

In a series of tweets, Dr Jaishankar said, they reviewed the bilateral relations and successful development partnership between the two countries. He reiterated that India will be a ready partner in Mauritius’ economic recovery and revival efforts.

The Minister also met Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and conveyed the greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dr Jaishankar and Mr Jugnauth held comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. The Minister appreciated the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward.

Dr Jaishankar said in a statement that Mauritius is one of the few ‘COVID safe’ countries in the world. He congratulated the Mauritius Prime Minister and his team for commendably managing the COVID-19 pandemic through timely and decisive measures.

A special 100 million-US Dollar Defence Line of Credit has also been signed today which will enable the procurement of defence assets from India as per the needs of Mauritius.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Rijiju inaugurates state of the art training facilities in Bengaluru campus of SAI

AMN Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated gym complex and modern ch ...

Novak Djokovic wins his 9th Australian Open title

https://twitter.com/DjokerNole/status/1363520048200093698?s=20 Defending Champion Novak Djokovic has won h ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!