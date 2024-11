External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in Rome today.

They took stock of the India-France partnership and also discussed the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, and global issues. Dr Jaishankar also interacted with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman on the sidelines of the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference.