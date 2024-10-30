Jaishankar asks armed forces to learn lessons from ongoing global conflicts to shape India’s strategic approach

EAM Jaishankar highlighted the significance of technological advancements and lessons learned from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India’s strategic approach.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday stressed the need for India’s defence leadership to be agile in responding to rapidly evolving geopolitical threats and opportunities.

Addressing on the final day of the Army Commanders’ Conference in New Delhi Jaishankar highlighted the significance of technological advancements and lessons learned from ongoing global conflicts in shaping India’s strategic approach.

Speaking to senior leaders of the Indian Army, Dr Jaishankar discussed critical strategic issues impacting both border security and domestic stability. He noted the complex global dynamics that affect India and outlined the expectations from the Armed Forces to effectively address the contradictions and challenges of the current world order.

His address focused on the theme of the “Evolving Geopolitical Landscape and Opportunities for the Indian Armed Forces,” and he commended the Indian Army for its vigilance.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reviewed the current security situation and stressed the importance of joint operations and enhanced integration across military domains, which are vital for future warfare.

He presented a roadmap for integration that begins with Cross-Service Cooperation, progresses to fostering a ‘Joint Culture,’ and ultimately achieves full operational integration. General Chauhan reinforced the necessity of operational readiness to meet emerging challenges, with modernization and strategic autonomy as key objectives, particularly in line with Vision 2047.

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also addressed the conference, discussing the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape, technological advancements, and evolving tactics.

He stressed the importance of the Armed Forces remaining proactive and adaptable, especially in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions, while underscoring the Indian Navy’s readiness to confront maritime challenges and their implications for land operations.

During the conference, the Army leadership also deliberated on welfare measures and financial security schemes for soldiers, veterans, and their families, while various Boards of Governors met to discuss these critical issues.

The conference concluded with the distribution of awards to Military Stations in several categories for Green Military Station and Aviation Flight Safety, highlighting the Army’s commitment to environmental sustainability and safety. The awards for Green Military Stations were conferred as follows:

In the realm of Aviation Flight Safety, 257 Army Aviation Squadron and 663 Army Aviation Squadron were awarded best-in-flight safety trophies.

This conference reaffirmed the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to readiness and adaptability, as the senior leadership resolved to accelerate ongoing transformational initiatives and actively contribute to various national endeavours. Emphasising a forward-looking approach, the Indian Army remains fully dedicated to preparing for present and emerging challenges, ensuring a progressive, resilient, and future-ready force aligned with India’s strategic interests