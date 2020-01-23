Jaipur Literature Festival begins

By A Correspondent / Jaipur

The Jaipur Literature Festival has commenced here today. Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the festival. Addressing the inaugural session the Chief Minister said that JLF is the pride of Jaipur.

He said that people know the culture of Rajasthan through this literary festival. He said that this is the platform where people can share their views without any hesitation.

Energy minister BD Kalla was also present in the function. About 500 speakers of different fields are participating in the festival, which is currently in its 13th year.